Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt poke fun at Golden Globes lip-reading drama

Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt are hands on when it comes to debunking rumors about themselves.

The two united to seemingly poke fun at their individual viral moments from last weekend's Golden Globes. At the American Film Institute Awards luncheon celebrating their 2023 honorees Jan. 12, Gomez and Blunt posed for a photo together while covering their mouths with their hands. The "Only Murders in the Building" star later posted the pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, "We shall not speak lol."

At the Golden Globes, she was captured on camera chatting at a table with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller and telling them something that seemed to make their jaws drop. Fans were quick to speculate online about what they were all talking about, with some calling for lip-readers to weight in. A popular rumor soon emerged that Gomez had allegedly attempted to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet—her costar in the 2019 movie "A Rainy Day in New York"—and was rebuffed by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The Rare Beauty mogul soon shut down the theory, saying in a comment under E! News' Jan. 9 Instagram post about the drama, "I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business." Meanwhile, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that Gomez never even saw Chalamet and Jenner at the Golden Globes. The "Wonka" actor and Kylie Cosmetics founder have not commented on the issue.

Meanwhile, a TikTok video from the Golden Globes posted by CBS showing Blunt and husband John Krasinski talking and laughing on the red carpet also drew fan speculation about the nature of their brief exchange.

Meanwhile, at the AFI Awards, another duo poked fun at a rumor recently floated about them: Gomez's "Only Murders in the Building" costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short, whose rep told E! News Jan. 9 that the two actors are "just very good friends, nothing more." According to Variety, Short himself joked on the red carpet, "Let's fuel the rumors," as he grabbed Streep to take photos together.

