See the Setlist for the Chromatica Ball — Lady Gaga's Highly-Anticipated 2022 World Tour

Lady Gaga is back and better than ever for her first tour in four years: the Chromatica Ball.

The 36-year-old pop star is bringing out some of her classics as well as her newer work, including tracks from her 2020 dance album “Chromatica,” as well as the soundtracks for “A Star Is Born” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

We scoured social media to find out what she performed at the tour's first stop on Sunday, July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Here's what we discovered.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Chromatica Ball setlist is:

Introduction “Bad Romance” “Poker Face” “Just Dance” “Chromatica I” into “Alice” “Replay” “Monster” “Chromatica II” into “911” “Sour Candy” “Telephone” “LoveGame” “Chromatica III” into “Babylon” “Free Woman” “Born This Way” “Shallow” “Always Remember Us This Way” “The Edge Of Glory” “Enigma” “Stupid Love” “Rain On Me” “Hold My Hand”

Some fans were disappointed that no songs from her 2013 album "Artpop" or 2016 album "Joanne" were included in the evening's roster of music.

The Chromatica Ball stage

Gaga shared a photo of the stage to her socials on Sunday night with the caption, "This is my dance floor I fought for," lyrics from the song "Free Woman."

THIS IS MY DANCE FLOOR

I FOUGHT FOR pic.twitter.com/dTi5wLJl5s — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 17, 2022

In a video shared on her Instagram moments before taking to the stage, Lady Gaga also revealed some details surrounding the Chromatica Ball, which was originally planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining, “The stage was inspired by brutalist architecture, materials, textures, crudity, transparency — a real savage and hard look at yourself, what you’ve been though.”

“I want to tell a story but with abstractions and art, so this show celebrates things that I have always loved,” she added. “Art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: