See the first look of ‘Snow White' starring Rachel Zegler

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, the first look at Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” live-action adaption is here.

Disney released the first image for one of its highly anticipated films on Oct. 27.

The photo shows actor Rachel Zegler as the classic Disney princess with her beloved roommates. Zegler can be seen wearing a version of the iconic dress with its blue top and yellow skirt in what looks like a cozy cottage set in the woods.

What is ‘Snow White’s’ release date?

Disney’s first image comes on the same day that Variety confirms the feature film’s debut has been pushed back nearly a year by the studio.

Originally scheduled to hit theaters on Mar. 22, 2024, Variety reports that the live-action will now debut on Mar. 21, 2025.

Snow White will be played by Rachel Zegler

Zegler will play the role of the fairytale princess Snow White who first appeared in the 1812 fairytale collection by the Brothers Grimm. Zegler’s Snow White is based on Disney’s first princess, who appeared in the original 1937 animated film.

Zegler became well-known after starring in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story.” She is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the “Hunger Games” prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" as Lucy Gray Baird.

Gal Gadot plays The Evil Queen

The “Wonder Woman” actor will appear as the mirror-consulting Evil Queen who attempts to end Snow White’s life with various ploys.

What has Rachel Zegler said about the ‘Snow White’ remake?

The actor’s comments on the original animated film became the topic of considerable criticism.

During her September 2022 appearance at Disney Fan Club’s D23 Expo, the actor spoke about the modernization of the classic film.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler told Variety in a interview. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that — she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

On social media, users critiqued the actor for appearing in a film whose original storylines she did not seem entirely enthusiastic about.

“Criticizing Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power,” one TikTok user said in a video that has since racked up 10 million views.

