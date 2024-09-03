Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez served an unforgettable moment for a group of Colorado high school students when she showed up at their volleyball game.

On Aug. 30, Telluride Middle/High School in Colorado shared on Instagram a handwritten sign from the team's coach, which read, "Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem @ one of [our] home games: Fri 6:00 pm; Sat 1:00." The poster was signed, "THS Volleyball Team."

The "Come and Get It" singer visited the students at their home game Saturday, Aug. 31. There, she took photos with the players as well as with their opponents from Dove Creek High School.

"They asked!!" Gomez wrote on Instagram Aug. 31, sharing pics of herself with both volleyball teams in the Telluride Middle/High School gym. "Couldn't help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!"

The actress, who wore a black blazer over a black shirt and blue jeans for the outing, also shared a video of herself chatting with excited students on the sidelines of the volleyball court, with many filming the encounter on their phones.

"When Selena Gomez pulls up to school for ur volleyball game on random Saturday!!!" one person wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of the singer with several students, to which another user commented, "PEOPLE'S PRINCESS."

Telluride Middle/High School also posted photos of Selena with the students, along with the message, "Thanks @selenagomez for visiting TMHS and giving [love] to our volleyball teams!"

The 32-year-old was in town for the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, where she is promoting the musical crime film "Emilia Pérez." Her costar Zoe Saldaña commented on her photos with the students, "The kindest heart indeed."

Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco also commented on the post, sharing a series of red heart and heart eyes emojis.

And "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park, who starred with Gomez on "Only Murders in the Building," wrote, "This is so sweet."

