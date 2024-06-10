Celebrity News

See Isabella Strahan celebrate finishing chemotherapy for brain cancer

Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Michael Strahan, finished her fourth and final round of chemotherapy in her treatment for medulloblastoma.

By Hayley Santaflorentina | E! Online

FILE - Tanita Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Michael Strahan, Isabella Strahan at the star ceremony where Michael Strahan is honored
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Isabella Strahan has a lot to celebrate.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The 19-year-old just experienced another important milestone in her journey battling medulloblastoma: the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

"Just finished chemo," Michael Strahan's daughter wrote in a June 8 TikTok video, which she captioned, "Did it."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
@isabellastrahan

Did it

♬ Let Em' Know - Bryson Tiller

In the 10-second video, Isabella and her twin sister Sophia Strahan name dance to Bryson Tiller's "Let 'Em Know" in a hospital, with Isabella donning a special, celebratory golden crown.

Isabella's update comes two months after she shared that instead of going through the originally planned six rounds of chemotherapy for her brain cancer, she would only undergo four.

Entertainment News

Artificial Intelligence 26 mins ago

Megan Thee Stallion calls out ‘fake' sexually explicit video circulating on X

Art and Culture 54 mins ago

Julia Louis-Dreyfus says criticism like Jerry Seinfeld's of political correctness is a ‘red flag'

"These are happy tears," she said in the video posted April 10. "It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."

The University of Southern California student was especially grateful that the change in her treatment plan would allow her experience summer vacation.

Michael Strahan's Family Tree

"I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better," she explained. "And I'm so happy cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July. I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I'm so happy."

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October and underwent emergency brain surgery a day before her 19th birthday that same month. Since then, she has undergone two more surgeries in addition to her chemotherapy treatments.

And because Isabella spent her birthday unconscious following her surgery, her friends and family recently held a re-do celebration complete with homemade cupcakes.

"We're doing a little birthday celebration because I was not conscious for it," she shared with a laugh in a May 28 vlog posted on YouTube. "Happy birthday!"

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is celebrating her birthday several months late for a sad reason, but she’s doing it with smiles and surrounded by loved ones.

The YouTuber had a positive update after finishing her second round of chemotherapy, sharing that she would only have to undergo two more rounds of instead of the originally scheduled four.

"These are happy tears," she said in a video posted April 10. "It's not even considering crying when it's happy tears."

However, Isabella hit a bump in the road in her treatment plan when she had to undergo a third craniotomy. According to the teen, this procedure was unlike anything she had previously experienced.

"Not going to lie, I've been crying a lot," she detailed in an April 12 vlog. "They sunk a needle in three spots and drained fluid, and I was completely awake for this. So, my first completely awake surgery."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us