The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which is based on the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition. It's inspired by Monica L. Miller's book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 2025 Met Gala. This page will be updated as arrivals happen.