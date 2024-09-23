Sean “Diddy” Combs predicts his arrest in haunting interview from 1999

Originally appeared on E! Online

It appears Sean "Diddy" Combs knew that one day his parties could get him in trouble.

Days after the rapper was taken into police custody in New York City and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, a video of Combs from 1999 has come to light in which he appears to predict that he would one day be arrested for his elaborate parties.

"You're gonna hear about my parties, they're gonna be shuttin' 'em down," Combs told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cause we wanna have a good time."

In 1999, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke with ET about the sort of parties he likes to throw.



"They going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," he said at the time, while promoting… pic.twitter.com/tmTYYInVCa — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 23, 2024

The Bad Boys Entertainment founder added, "They won't even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don't want me to throw the parties no more. But we ain't gonna stop, we gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together for all walks of life."

During the interview, Combs discussed the gatherings and how he was looking to "bring up a different element into people's environment" which would help broaden their horizons. But according to him, "People get intimidated. It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it."

He noted that his reason for throwing the parties at the time was about, "breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generation barriers" and bringing together "people from all walks of life connecting and gettin' together."

And while the music mogul acknowledged that he was known for his legendary gatherings, he claimed that it didn't make him feel special that they were at one time the hottest ticket in town.

"It doesn't make me feel like a bigger person," he said. "It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party."

In the federal indictment obtained by E! News following his Sept. 16 arrest, Combs is accused of having "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" for decades.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution during a Sept. 17 hearing, and was denied a $50 million bail package by a New York City Judge.

Recently, footage from Combs' New York City arrest was obtained by TMZ, which showed him enter the lobby at the Park Hyatt New York in midtown Manhattan with a large group, only to be quickly approached by federal agents who escorted him away and could later be seen walking him out of the hotel in handcuffs.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being closely monitored in jail as he awaits trial in his sex trafficking case.