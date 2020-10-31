Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles

Actor Sean Connery, best known for bringing James Bond to life on the big screen, has died at the age of 90. The Scottish actor’s big break came when he was cast for the role of Bond in the film franchise’s first installment, 1962's “Dr. No.” Connery returned to the role for six more Bond movies during his decades-spanning film career that also included “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Rock” and “The Untouchables,” for which he won an Oscar in 1988. Scroll through the gallery to see Sean Connery in some of his most iconic film roles.
14 photos
1/14
United Artist/Getty Images
Sean Connery held at gunpoint by Jack Lord in a scene from the film ‘James Bond: Dr. No’, 1962.
2/14
John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
Sean Connery as James Bond and Daniela Bianchi in the 1963 film ‘From Russia With Love’.
3/14
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Actor Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from the United Artists release ‘Goldfinger’ in 1964.
4/14
Stephan C. Archetti/Keystone Features/Getty Images
Sean Connery is James Bond, under attack from an enemy henchman in a scene from the 1967 film ‘You Only Live Twice’.
5/14
United Artists/Getty Images
Actor Sean Connery with (left to right), Lois Maxwell, Luciana Paluzzi, Martine Beswick, Claudine Auger and Molly Peters, his female co-stars from the film ‘Thunderball’, 1965.
6/14
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Actor Sean Connery on the set of ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ in 1971.
7/14
Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images
Actor Sean Connery as James Bond, with ‘Bond girls’ Kim Basinger and Barbara Carrera, in a scene from the film ‘Never Say Never Again’, 1983.
8/14
Impress Own/United Archives via Getty Images
Sean Connery in a scene from the 1986 film ‘Name of the Rose’. Connery was awarded a BAFTA best actor award for his role.
9/14
John Barr/Liaison
Sean Connery holds up his Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for ‘The Untouchables’ at the Academy Awards April 11, 1988 in Los Angeles, CA.
10/14
Mondadori via Getty Images
Sean Connery in a scene of the 1989 film ‘The Hunt for Red October’.
11/14
Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Actors Sean Connery and Harrison Ford on the set of the 1989 film ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’.
12/14
Buena Vista/Getty Images
Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in a scene from the film ‘The Rock’, 1996.
13/14
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
Sean Connery standing behind Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the film ‘Entrapment’, 1999.
14/14
Juergen Vollmer/Popperfoto/Getty Images
Actors Sean Connery, Jason Flemying and Peta Wilson star in ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen’, 2003.