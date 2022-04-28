‘Schitt's Creek' Is Leaving Netflix

Before you start acting like a disgruntled pelican over the upcoming departure of "Schitt's Creek" from Netflix, we have good news for you.

The beloved sitcom is due to leave Netflix later this year, after which it will begin streaming on Hulu. All six seasons of the series, which originally aired on Paramount's Pop TV, will be available to view starting Oct. 3, so mark your calendars!

"Schitt's Creek" is the latest comedy series to join Hulu's catalogue, which includes Abbott Elementary, Dave and original series like Only Murders in the Building and How I Met Your Father. As Hulu President Joe Earley put it, "We know they'll fit in nicely."

He continued, "Based on the number of "Schitt's Creek" GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The show, written and starring Dan Levy, came to an end in 2020. The cast went on to make history at the 2020 Primetime Emmys, sweeping all the comedy categories--a first for a single season.

Since the finale, the cast has moved on to other projects, with Annie Murphy booking a role on Natasha Lyonne's "Russian Doll" and Eugene Levy starring in the Apple TV+ series, "The Reluctant Traveler."

Dan is taking a break from playing David Rose, having devoted his life to the series for many years. He admitted that the pressure of creating the series was so intense, he found himself needing a neck brace. "The anxiety in my neck was so bad I couldn't move it," he shared. "At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace."

Of course, he understands that fans are eager to see the cast return to Schitt's Creek but he doesn't have any plans yet. As he previously told E! News, "I'm not ruling it out... but I think you need the good things to settle for a minute."

For now, he's working on the upcoming HBO Max series "The Big Brunch," in which chefs are challenged to put a twist on the beloved meal.