‘Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm Saturday, according to his representative, Charles Lago.
The 61-year-old "is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," Lago said.
"His family is aware and waiting for updates," Lago added. "There are no further updates at this time."
Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.
