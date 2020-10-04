‘Saturday Night Live' Premieres 46th Season Amid Trump's Virus Diagnosis

"Saturday Night Live’s" 46th season premiere came at a time of national uncertainty, with President Trump recently admitted to Walter Reed hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and a tense presidential election looming.

The show began with a trademark cold open, this time a reenactment of last week's presidential debate. Jim Carrey took on the role of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden as Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Trump.

Carrey and Baldwin sparred similarly to the two candidates in last week's debate even as Carrey injected his typical wackiness. But this time, Carrey's Biden had Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, back him up.

"Now look at me, Donald" said Rudolph to a pouting Baldwin. "You do not treat my Joe like that. He's a nice boy!"

Comedian Chris Rock delivered the first opening monologue of the season as host of Saturday’s episode. Rock appeared on stage with a mask before quickly taking it off in front of the masked audience of about a dozen first responders.

Rock took the first swipe of the night at President Trump’s current health problems, joking “President Trump is in the hospital from COVID, and I just want to say that my heart goes out to COVID.”

Musical guest Megan Thee Stallion gave a mesmerizing rendition of her hit single “Savage,” aided by the return to the studio with hypnotic visuals and a lively crew of backup dancers.

The rapper ended the performance with a striking message aimed at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery” said the words displayed behind her.

Cameron determined that police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor had acted in self-defense, prompting national outcry and protests.

In "Future Ghost," Chris Rock appeared to a teen in the year 2000 as a ghost from the future to show him what awaits him in 20 years' time.

But the teen, played by Kyle Mooney, is only impressed at the upgraded graphics on Tony Hawk's videogame series "Pro Skater."

The skateboarder appreciated the shoutout on Twitter, writing he "never imagined" he would be on the show.

Never imagined I’d get to be on @nbcsnl, especially as a videogame character. Thank you @kylemooney (and @chrisrock) for the surprise @TonyHawkTheGame skit! — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 4, 2020

Michael Che and Colin Jost returned to the show with the prescient “Weekend Update” segment, broaching the subject of President Trump’s health after his positive coronavirus test result.

The show had seemingly avoided the topic up until that point, bar Rock’s quip in the opening monologue, but both Che and Jost let loose on the touchy subject.

“A lot of people on both sides are saying there's nothing funny about Trump hospitalized with coronavirus, even though he mocked the safety precautions for the coronavirus, and those people are obviously wrong,” Che joked.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the stage to perform her newest song "Don't Stop," as fellow rapper Young Thug made a surprise guest appearance to rap his verse.