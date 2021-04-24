‘Saturday Night Live' Announces That Elon Musk Will Host May 8

"Saturday Night Live" on Saturday afternoon announced tech magnate Elon Musk as its May 8 host.

In March, the Tesla CEO was named the electric carmaker's "Technoking." He also sits atop the rocket maker SpaceX as its CEO and founded tunnel-construction company Boring.

The billionaire, earlier this year determined to be the world's richest man, is known for his controversial remarks, from calling a Thai cave rescue dive in 2018 "pedo guy" to saying pandemic restrictions sometimes amounted to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."

