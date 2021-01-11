Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Kim Cattrall's Absence From ‘Sex and the City' Revival

“Sex and the City” fans were excited, to say the least, when Sarah Jessica Parker announced that there’s a new chapter of the beloved series on the way from HBO Max. The new show titled “And Just Like That…” will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, now in their 50s, as they navigate life and friendship in New York.

But many fans couldn’t help but wonder … where’s Samantha?

Kim Cattrall, 64, who played Samantha Jones in the original show that aired from 1998 to 2004, will not be returning to the revamped series, and plenty of people took to social media to say how much they will miss her character.

“Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” one fan commented on Parker’s Instagram post about the upcoming series.

“We will too,” Parker, 55, replied to the comment. “We loved her so.”

She also replied directly to someone who commented on Instagram that she and Cattrall “dislike each other.”

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the actor wrote. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Based on this comment, it sounds like Samantha Jones may not appear at all in the new series. That said, Parker was vague when one fan suggested recasting her character.

“No disrespect to Kim, but if she’s not participating please please please recast Samantha with the awesome Jennifer Coolidge,” the fan commented on Parker’s Instagram post. “I would line up and pay good money to see Jennifer as Samantha.”

Parker then replied, “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.”

Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones may have been inseparable in “Sex and the City,” but Cattrall has suggested they were not as close off camera.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017. “We’ve been colleagues, and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Parker responded to her co-star’s comments in 2018, saying she was “just heartbroken” by Cattrall’s remarks.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience," she told Andy Cohen during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience,” she added. “It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I'm hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

