SAG Awards: ‘Conclave' stars shout out Pope Francis amid hospitalization

Presenting clips from best cast nominee "Conclave" at the 2025 SAG Awards, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rosselini, John Lithgow and Sergio Castellito acknowledged 88-year-old Pope Francis' health crisis.

(L-R) John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini
It has not gone unnoticed that, as "Conclave" has been racking up honors during award season, that the real pope has been hospitalized.

And so in presenting scenes from the film about the intrigue-filled process of choosing a new pope after the death of his predecessor at the 2025 SAG Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nominees (and later winners) Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow and Sergio Castellitto first paid tribute to the ailing pontiff.

"First of all, we would like to wish Pope Francis a quick recovery," Rossellini began the segment. (Alas, her mic wasn't on all the way, not the first sound issue of the night, so Fiennes encouraged her to start again.)

"'Conclave' is the secret meeting where the new pope is elected," continued the Italian actress, "and this is what this film is about. It all happens behind the secret world of the Vatican."

Added Fiennes, "A papal election turns into a battleground for competing agendas and egos, leaving no candidate safe from..." He paused, before quipping about whether he should pronounce "inquiry" with a long e or i sound.

Meanwhile, papal humor has been a hit this award season, from Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's "Pope-ular" parody to the joke cracked by SAG Awards host Kristen Bell.

Doing a "Gossip Girl" bit with Leighton Meester, she lamented that their scoop wasn't very juicy, cracking, "The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us, I think we should pass the torch."

The College of Cardinals elects a new pope in a meeting known as a papal conclave.

"Amen," Meester added.

While it's only other SAG nomination was performance by an male actor in a leading role for Fiennes, "Conclave"'s ensemble win kept the momentum going heading into Oscars night March 2.

The eerily timed accolades for the film began long before Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized Feb. 14 with respiratory issues.

As of Feb. 23, he remains in critical condition while he receives treatment for double pneumonia and a mild renal insufficiency after suffering a respiratory crisis, according to the Vatican.

But thoughts have been with the pope as "Conclave"'s stock has risen over the past month. The film, which also stars Stanely Tucci, won Best Film at the BAFTAs and is nominated for eight Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor for Fiennes, Best Supporting Actress for Rossellini, costume design, adapted screenplay, production design, original score and editing.

