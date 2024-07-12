Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is the voice behind this famous cartoon character

For Sabrina Carpenter, vocal talent is in her blood — literally.

Nancy Cartwright, the Emmy Award-winning voice of Bart Simpson on “The Simpsons,” revealed she is the “Espresso” singer’s aunt.

Responding to a fan’s question about whether Carpenter is her niece in a July 9 TikTok, Cartwright confirmed with excitement, “Yeah, absolutely.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Isn’t that amazing?” she continued. “Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for, like, 35 some years — and some of you guys for, like, way less than that — find out that I’m related to this, like, superstar.”

“She’s pretty amazing,” Cartwright concluded, with a smile.

The TikTok’s caption reads, “The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

Fans of Carpenter and Cartwright weighed in on the revelation in the comments.

“Sabrina Carpenter is related to Bart Simpson. Ay, caramba!” one user wrote, alluding to one of Bart’s catchphrases in the animated sitcom.

“‘Please Please Please’ sing ‘Espresso’ in Bart Simpson’s voice,” another user wrote, referencing the singles from Carpenter’s upcoming sixth album, “Short n’ Sweet,” which is set to be released on Aug. 23.

Sabrina Carpenter and aunt Nancy Cartwright in 2011. (Barry King / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Carpenter spoke about her aunt during a 2021 interview with Capital FM, calling the connection “pretty wild.”

“By relation, I am also a legend,” she quipped. “No, absolutely not, not even close. But I will say that my whole life, that was just the coolest thing in the world to me.”

“The woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart,” Carpenter said of her aunt. “She always blows me away.”

Besides Bart Simpson, Cartwright voices other beloved characters on “The Simpsons,” including Nelson Muntz, Todd Flanders and Ralph Wiggum. The Emmy-winning actor is also the voice behind Chuckie Finster in “Rugrats” and Rufus in “Kim Possible.”

Carpenter has dabbled in voice acting, too, lending her voice to characters in the Disney Channel series “Phineas and Ferb,” “Sofia the First” and “Milo Murphy’s Law,” per IMdB.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: