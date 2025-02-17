Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal have the best Domingo remix

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelsey and Matt have another message direct from Domingo.

After Kel-squad members Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim revealed that Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) had an affair with Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) during her bachelorette trip, they revealed what happened on their girls' trip with the help of Sabrina Carpenter in a star-studded remix.

Beginning with Wicked's "Defying Gravity" for the couple's vow renewal during the "Saturday Night Live: 50th Anniversary" Special Feb. 16, the squad sang off-key, "She swears she's gonna try monogamy. She's finally learned what is monogamy and we will hold her down."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

After the "Espresso" singer belted out Cynthia Erivo's signature ending for the song, Matt (Andrew Dimuskes) knows it's best to end it there, adding, "The song is over and we will not learn anything else."

But that wasn't the case as the sketch — which stars Molly Shannon and Martin Short as Kelsey's parents — also parodies Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me."

READ SNL 50: Kim Kardashian Returns for Can't-Miss Comedy Sketch With Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell

Unsurprisingly, Domingo made his grand appearance to join the squad's medley. "Kelsey can't live without Domingo," they sang, "so why are you trying to live without Domingo, baby."

But the cameos didn't end there in the third installment of the sketch, which starred Ariana Grande in the first and Charli XCX in the second. This time around, Matt's groomsmen Scott (Bowen Yang), Scott (Kyle Mooney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) also performed about their golf trip to Scottsdale.

It turns out, that while Kelsey met Domingo on her trip, Matt met Domingo's older brother Ronaldo (Pedro Pascal) on his.

"Came all this way, had to explain direct from Ronaldo," Pascal sang. "Matthew's my guy, said he's not bi but we did hook up, though."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny appeared as Domingo and Ronaldo's other brother Santiago. As the entire sketch's cast came to the stage, they concluded as a callback to the OG, "Came all this way, had to explain direct from Domingo, word to the wise, if you got wives, hide them from us here, bro."

(E! News and "Saturday Night Live" are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Martin Short chatted with Access Hollywood’s Emily Orozco on the red carpet ahead of "SNL50: The Anniversary Special."