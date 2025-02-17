Saturday Night Live

Ryan Reynolds seemingly alludes to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni dispute on ‘SNL 50'

The "Deadpool" actor appeared alongside his wife on the red carpet ahead of the anniversary special Sunday night.

By NBC Staff

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively at "SNL50: The Anniversary Special"
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds seemingly alluded to the lawsuits between his wife, Blake Lively, and her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni during the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration" on Sunday.

During a segment where alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took questions from the star-studded Studio 8H audience, Reynolds was called on by the former Weekend Update co-anchors.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"How's it going?" Poehler asked.

"Great... why, what have you heard?" Reynolds joked.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"My question is, you know, the material they make the coneheads with, are those edible?" Reynolds went on to ask.

"No, based on them being made in 1975, I'd assume that they are highly toxic," Fey jokingly responded.

Entertainment News

Saturday Night Live 12 mins ago

‘SNL 50' ends with Paul McCartney performing Abbey Road medley

Saturday Night Live 2 hours ago

‘SNL' hosts and murder? What to know after John Mulaney's monologue joke

Lively and Baldoni have become embroiled in a slew of lawsuits that surround the filming of their film, "It Ends With Us."

The legal battle began when Lively brought a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, who also directed the film, in Dec. 2024. Baldoni responded by filing his own lawsuit for defamation against his costar.

The lawsuits are currently scheduled to begin trial in March 2026.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us