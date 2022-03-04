Russell Wilson Proposes to Have ‘More Babies' With Ciara

After nearly six years of marriage, "I Bet" Ciara wasn't expecting Russell Wilson to pop that question.

While guest-hosting "The Ellen Show" on Friday, March 4, the "Level Up" singer planned to sit down with her football superstar husband to discuss their newest children's book, "Why Not You?" only to receive a shock when he got down on one knee instead.

Holding onto a large bouquet of roses that Wilson had given to her, Ciara prefaced their chat by saying that he always makes her "really nervous," adding, "I always feel so vulnerable when I'm with you in this setting."

"I'm gonna make you more nervous right now," Wilson jokingly replied before getting down on one knee. "I have a question for you. A serious question."

"What?!" Ciara shouted. "What is going on?"

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback asked: "Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?"

Ciara &Russell Wilson's Cutest Family Moments

While Ciara initially burst into laughter, she appeared to consider the idea of welcoming a fourth child to their family less than two years after welcoming their son Win in July 2020. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, also share Sienna, 4, and Ciara's son Future, 7, from a previous relationship.

Noting his wife's pause, Wilson excitedly replied, "Is that a yes?"

Her response? "We definitely can," she said, adding that the couple has "got a little time before we get there."

However, Ciara didn't close the door on the idea either, adding that seeing Wilson in "daddy mode" was "the cutest thing" ever. "I love seeing you with Sienna," she explained. "I'm a daddy's girl, so I will say I think that's the sexiest thing about you."

As her husband took his seat opposite her on stage, Ciara took a moment to calm down from the shock of what initially looked like Russell's proposing to her for a second time, calling her husband "so silly."

"I was like, 'What, we've already been there before!'" She shared, referencing Wilson's romantic proposal in Seychelles in 2016, before adding, "but I'm down to do it again with you."