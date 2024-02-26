celebrity breakups

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan break up after nearly 5 years together

The couple had been together since they were 16 years old.

By Maddie Ellis | TODAY

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham.
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, model Mia Regan, have split after more than four years together.

The couple, who have been together since they were 16 years old, described the split as amiable in statements shared to their respective Instagram stories.

Beckham, the second eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, confirmed on Feb. 25 that the couple had “parted ways after 5 years of love.” He also affectionately used Regan’s nickname, “Mooch.”

“We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” Beckham, 21, wrote over a picture of the two together.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Instagram

Regan, 21, also shared a cute picture of the former couple, calling Beckham, “Ro.”

“We aren’t together romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other,” she wrote.

Entertainment News

Movies

Cillian Murphy ‘smashed his head open' while filming ‘Oppenheimer': ‘I was a bit shocked'

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce parties to Taylor Swift's ‘Love Story' with Chiefs teammates in Las Vegas

Regan is a model represented by Storm Management. She's been in campaigns for H&M, Loewe, Prada and other brands. She also created a denim capsule collection in collaboration with Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

Regan and Romeo Beckham celebrated their four-year anniversary in May 2023.

Instagram

The couple made their first public appearance together as teenagers in 2021 for a joint outing at Wimbledon. They made their red carpet debut a few months later at the Fashion Awards in London.

The moment doubled as Regan's first red carpet, but she found support for her nerves through her boyfriend's mom — Victoria Beckham.

“Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure,” Regan told Vogue at the time.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

celebrity breakups
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us