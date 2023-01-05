Romance Author Susan Meachen Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After Allegedly Dying by Suicide

Book lovers did not expect this plot twist.

More than two years after Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, the romance author appeared to return to the social media platform and seemingly revealed she is alive.

"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," a user claiming to be the author and admin of The Ward, posted to the private writer's Facebook group. "There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group, I'd guess."

"But my family did what they thought was best for me, and I can't fault them for it," the message, which was shared by Twitter user @Draggerofliars, continued. "I almost died again at my own hand, and they had to go through all that hell again. Returning to The Ward doesn't mean much, but I am in a good place now, and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin."

E! News has reached out to Meachen via her Facebook page for comment and hasn't heard back. As of now, the Facebook post appears to be the only evidence available of her possibly being alive.

The post was met with strong reaction from some members of the group. Author Samantha A. Cole shared a video response to her Facebook page.

"I was friends with this author, I was not close friends with this author, but we chatted once or twice a month for quite a while," she said Jan. 4. "I was devastated when I heard she had allegedly committed suicide...I need to unplug for the next couple of days and wrap my head around all this and get back to work."

Author Gretchen Felker-Martin added on Twitter, "Susan Meachen faking her own suicide and then wandering blithely back online because she 'got bored' is so exquisitely insane. Romance writers really are operating on another plane of reality."

Back in October 2020, someone claiming to be Meachen's daughter posted on her Facebook account announcing the author's death.

"Sorry thought everyone on this page knew my mom passed away," the post, which has since been deleted, stated. "Dead people don't post on social media. I've been on this account for a week now finishing her last book." Susan's final book, "Love to Last a Lifetime," was published later that month.

Since then, Meachen's Facebook page has featured posts about suicide prevention including a request in February 2022 for donations to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me," the post stated. "Every little bit will help me reach my goal."