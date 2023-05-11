Rob Lowe Celebrates 33 Years of Sobriety With Message on His Recovery Journey

Rob Lowe has much to celebrate.

The 59-year-old is 33 years sober, marking the occasion with a heartwarming reflection on his sobriety journey.

"33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," he wrote in a May 10 Instagram post. "My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun."

And he has the photo to prove it. Chest-deep in tropical water with a gorgeous sunset in the background, Lowe's life is in fact looking serene in his post.

"9-1-1: Lone Star" actor also added a message of encouragement to those currently battling addiction.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction," he continued, "hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!"

Lowe's son John Owen Lowe, who stars alongside his dad in the Netflix series "Unstable," expressed his support in the comments.

"Proud of your recovery," he wrote, before jokingly adding, "opposite feeling about this selfie."

John Owen has previously noted that his father is a huge reason that he too is sober.

"On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," the 28-year-old told People in January 2022. "I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I'm sober and living a healthy lifestyle."

Over the years, Lowe—who also shares son Matthew, 30, with wife Sheryl Berkoff—has spoken out about his close bond with his kids.

In fact, during a conversation with E! News last year ahead of Father's Day, Lowe had some advice for his fellow dads.

"Have your eyes open, be realistic, and know that that's part of it," he explained. "Your job is literally to keep them alive and to not do something stupid while they hopefully figure out how to navigate that part of their lives. Don't be afraid to step in."

Another tip? The "West Wing" alum added that "personal privacy does not exist in my house until you're paying the bills."