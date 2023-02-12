Rihanna is Pregnant With Baby Number 2, Rep Confirms After Dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show

A rep for Rihanna confirmed to multiple sources that the 34-year-old is pregnant following her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII.

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

The long-anticipated halftime show marked Rihanna's first live perfomance since the 2018 Grammys. She's remained out of the public eye for much of that four-year hiatus. She did gave birth to her first child, a son, with partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Rihanna's halftime performance opened with the star wearing an all-red body suit and rubbing her stomach. Speculation of a pregnancy announcement began almost immediately as she continued her 13-minute solo show.

As the sole act, she performanced a number of her top hits including "Diamonds," "Work" and "Umbrella."

In an interview ahead of the halftime show, she credited motherhood with inspiring her to perform at the Super Bowl.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."

It's been over seven years since the release of her last album, Anti. Many believed heading into this Super Bowl that her return to the public stage was a potential indication that she was preparing to release new music.