New details revealed in death of fitness icon Richard Simmons

New details have emerged in the death of celebrity health and fitness guru Richard Simmons at age 76.

In a statement, a family spokesperson said the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed Simmons' cause of death at his Los Angeles home in July.

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," spokesperson Tom Estey said in a statement issued Wednesday. "The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

The published medical examiner's case report for Simmons did not indicate a cause of death early Wednesday afternoon.

His cause of death had previously been deferred by the coroner's office, pending an investigation.

Simmons died July 13 at his home in the Hollywood Hills. Authorities responded to the residence after a call indicating Simmons was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

With his effervescent personality, unwavering positive attitude and seemingly boundless energy, Simmons was a 1980s television health and fitness mainstay, but he had not been seen publicly for about a decade. In 2016, he called TODAY in response to rumor that his housekeeper was holding him hostage.

Simmons gave a final interview to People magazine two days before his death. He was asked about his low profile in recent years.

"Well, when I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire," Simmons said. "I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, 'Oh look what I've done.' My thing was, 'Oh, look how many people I helped.'"

He also posted a social media message to fans on his birthday, one day before his death.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!” he wrote on X July 12. “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"

Simmons also shared a message on Facebook, telling fans, "So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!"