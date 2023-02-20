Richard Gere's Wife Says He is ‘Recovering' After Being Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Richard Gere is recovering and "feeling much better" after being hospitalized with pneumonia during a family trip, according to his wife.

Alejandra Gere (formerly Silva) shared an update on Feb. 19 on Instagram that the worst is over after the 73-year-old actor came down with pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico with his wife and their children in celebration of her 40th birthday.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today!” she wrote. “The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou“

Alejandra Gere shared the update with a photo of the couple walking with their son while on vacation.

On Feb, 17, she shared in an Instagram post of her on the beach with their two children that the whole family had been dealing with illness.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes..after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better," she wrote on Feb. 17, one day after her birthday.

Richard Gere came down with a bad cough that worsened to the point where he checked into a hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia, according to a report by TMZ. A representative for Richard Gere confirmed the report in a statement via email to NBC News but declined to comment further.

The couple have been married since 2018 and have two sons together. The "Pretty Woman" star also has a 23-year-old son, Homer James Jigme Gere, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Alejandra Gere also has a son from a previous relationship.

