Five years ago, Sydney Freeland could count the number of well-known Native American actors on one hand. Now, she sees a change happening.

“I see somebody new on almost every other show that I had no idea who they were. So, it’s definitely changed for the better,” she tells TODAY.com.

With her latest film, “Rez Ball,” the director and screenwriter hopes a new generation of Native American talent can help ensure that this isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement.

“The filmmaking and acting talent has always been there. We just haven’t always had the opportunity. When you keep discovering talent or finding lightning in a bottle over and over again, at a certain point you have to ask the question, ‘Is this lightning in a bottle, or is there a massive pool of talent out there that just hasn’t been given the opportunity?’” she says.

“Rez Ball,” a new Netflix sports drama that debuted in September, follows a high school basketball team from a Native American reservation as they navigate the loss of a teammate who died by suicide. Over the course of a basketball season, their determined coach guides the underdogs and attempts to lead them to a state championship.

"My hope is that viewers are able to see ... a side of America that has been hiding in plain sight." 'REZ BALL' DIRECTOR SYDNEY FREELAND

The film was produced by LeBron James and features a mostly Native cast, including many first-time actors. One of those new actors, Kauchani Bratt (who plays Jimmy Holiday), describes the experience of working with a Native cast and crew as “super special.”

“I don’t have any sort of way to compare it to anything because this was my first time on set. But I can tell you that everyone had an understanding that the energy on set was something that they’ve never experienced before,” he tells TODAY.com.

Jessica Matten, who plays coach Heather Hobbs in the film, notes that it was “so unique” to work with so many actors and crew members from different Indigenous tribes.

“It really felt like a celebration within itself while filming this project. And sincerely, it was my favorite project of my entire career to film just for that and the energy, the great positive energy that everyone brought,” she says.

Accurately portraying Native American stories

Matten also stars in the series “Dark Winds,” which follows two tribal police officers from the Navajo Nation in the 1970s as they investigate a series of crimes. She says it’s a “beautiful time” in her career as she gets to pursue projects that accurately represent Native experiences.

“I think it’s just part of the process of humanizing us as Indigenous peoples more and more where it becomes less about, ‘Oh, you’re an Indigenous actor. You’re doing an Indigenous film,’” she says. “But I hope it continues to get to the place where we could just happen to be an Indigenous actor in a film, so we don’t even have to add that title anymore. Just an actor, human.”

From the set (shot, in part, on a reservation) to the costumes and the music in “Rez Ball,” the production team was determined to keep the project realistic in every way possible.

For instance, each of the lead actors on the basketball team comes from an Indigenous group across North America. Of the 63 roles in the film, 56 were played by Indigenous actors.

Devin Sampson-Craig, who plays Bryson Badonie in “Rez Ball,” hopes that viewers appreciate the film’s “authenticity.”

“A lot of the stuff written about us is just so fake and not really real. So for this to happen, it’s a real honor to be a part of it, especially to be a part of it with (Matten and Bratt). I can see and feel that the future is red,” he says.

One topic the film doesn't shy away from is suicide and the domino effect it can have on the people who are left behind after the loss of a loved one. While suicide isn't unique to the Native American community, it is an issue that American Indian and Alaska Native people face at higher risk than other Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Suicide unfortunately is very prevalent in a lot of our communities. I’ve been raised where we have children as young as 11 years old" dying by suicide, Matten says.

Sampson-Craig recalls one moment in "Rez Ball" where his character opens up about the traumas he’s faced throughout his life. Although the scene was cut from the final version, the actor says the theme in the film addresses an important topic for the Native community.

“When it comes to mental health and emotional well-being as Native Americans and Native men, it’s sometimes it’s hard to really do that. ... I would definitely say to any Native American young man, ‘Listen, it’s OK to be vulnerable. It’s OK to open up. It’s OK to talk because your thoughts, your feelings really do matter,’” he says.

On set, the cast bonded over their shared heritage and participated in traditional sweat ceremonies. The University of Saskatchewan describes the practice as “a purification ceremony” where special rocks are heated in a fire pit and participants enter the lodge to pray. The ceremony is often followed by a feast.

“We had our sweat ceremonies to shoot this film in the good way and to make sure that we brought that energy to it. That was the beginning of our coming together to create that sense of belonging on set, which was very impactful and powerful,” Matten says.

A moment for Native American stories

When Freeland was growing up in the ‘90s, she recalls looking up to the “Mount Rushmore” of Native American actors, a group of well-known stars including Graham Greene, Wes Studi, Irene Bedard, Tantoo Cardinal and Gary Farmer.

“In the ‘90s, it was those five actors in everything. And if you look now, whether it’s TV shows or movies, there’s so much talent out there,” she says.

Freeland says the “climate has shifted.” Several significant moments in pop culture over the last few years seem to suggest that the director is right.

In 2021, the comedy series “Reservation Dogs” shined a spotlight on Indigenous youth and featured an all-Indigenous cast. The following year, the Cherokee Nation started accepting applications for its new cash rebate incentive fund, which offers rebates to productions that take place within the nation’s boundaries.

The 2023 Apple original film “Fancy Dance” followed an Indigenous woman’s fight to find her missing sister and was described as a “love letter to Native communities” by its director, Erica Tremblay.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone made history in January 2024 when she became the first Native American person nominated for an Academy Award in the actress in a leading role category.

Gladstone also became the first Indigenous person to take home the award for best actress in a motion picture drama at the 2024 Golden Globes, and spoke in the Blackfeet language during her acceptance speech.

In June 2024, Variety hosted its first Indigenous Storytelling in Entertainment Breakfast. Three months later, the Cherokee Nation revealed that it plans to open The Cherokee Film Institute, the first film education program operated by a tribe.

Of course, there's still much more work to be done to ensure that Native stories get the attention they deserve.

The future of Native American storytelling

Once upon a time, Native American stories were few and far between, and misrepresented far too frequently. Now that more Native actors and directors are making their mark in Hollywood, Freeland and the cast of “Rez Ball” hope that their stories continue to be told with more care.

“I think my hope is that viewers are able to see themselves and maybe even see a side of America that has been hiding in plain sight and they may not have known existed. But (it) feels uniquely American and at the same time, is able to sort of stand on its own and stand as something different,” Freeland says.

Bratt's career is just getting started, and the young actor looks forward to a day where Native stories are the norm, not a rarity.

“I hope it’s not just a moment. I hope it’s not just a trend. And I hope it’s steps in the right direction towards having projects from top to bottom (with) indigenous stories being told in an authentic way,” he says.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

