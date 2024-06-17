Music & Musicians

Reggaeton singer Don Omar reveals he has cancer ahead of additional tour dates

The Puerto Rican singer captioned the post in Spanish, saying that “tomorrow” he will be cancer free.

By Doha Madani | NBC News

Don Omar performs onstage during his "Back To Reggaeton" tour at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Ga., on April 18.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images (File)

Reggaeton star Don Omar revealed he has cancer in an Instagram post on Monday with a photo of what appears to be him wearing a hospital bracelet.

The Puerto Rican singer captioned the post in Spanish, saying that "tomorrow" he will be cancer free. There were no additional details on his diagnosis or treatment.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"Good intentions are well received," he wrote, according to the translation. "See you all soon."

The post comes only hours after Omar posted a video of him auditioning dancers for the second leg of his "Back to Reggaeton" tour. New shows resume in August, starting with a stop in Oakland, California.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, rose to popularity in the early 2000s. He has released eight studio albums since 2003 and has won two Latin Grammy awards out of 13 nominations.

He also spent many years famously feuding with fellow singer Daddy Yankee, despite collaborating and touring together early in their careers. The two men posted that they buried the hatchet in separate Instagram posts in December, according to Billboard.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 52 mins ago

Carrie Underwood and family safe after fire at Nashville home

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Actor Ian McKellen, 85, is hospitalized after toppling off stage in London

"I wish you the best for you and your family," Omar wrote. "Thank you for your competitiveness and admirable discipline but even more thank you for what you did for our music.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us