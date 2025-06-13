Movies

$1 movies? Regal Cinemas' special family ticket deal returns for the summer

Summer Movie Express guests can also buy $5 snack packs.

By Maria Chamberlain

Front entrance to Regal Cinemas 16.
Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

School’s out and Regal’s Summer Movie Express is back and easily one of the best family deals of the season.

From June 10 through August 6, participating Regal theaters will offer $1 admission to select family-friendly movies every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Expect a lineup packed with fan favorites like "Sing 2," "Paddington in Peru," "Trolls," and "Sonic 2" among many others. Check the full movie schedule here.

No movie outing is complete without snacks, and Regal has that covered too. Families can grab a $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks. 

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Want something extra sweet? Pair it with an order of Dippin’ Dots and save an additional $3.

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here

This article tagged under:

Movies
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us