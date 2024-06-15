Reese Witherspoon's impression of Nicole Kidman at an award gala is spot-on

Reese Witherspoon showed her admiration for longtime pal Nicole Kidman by doing a spot-on impression of the Aussie actor at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award gala in Hollywood in April.

TNT posted a video on X on June 14 that showed Witherspoon giving a speech about her “Big Little Lies” co-star and co-producer, who was honored for her contribution to film at the event. TNT will air the American Film Institute's tribute to Kidman on June 17.

While at the microphone, Witherspoon imitated Kidman talking enthusiastically about film directors.

“(Kidman) will often say to me of a foreign film I’ve absolutely never heard of — like, y’all, I mean, it’s out there — and she’s like, ‘But do you see that director?’” Witherspoon said, adopting Kidman’s Australian accent.

Reese Witherspoon does one hell of Nicole Kidman impression. Catch the 49th #AFILife Achievement Award: A Tribute to #NicoleKidman on Monday, June 17th at 10pm ET/PT. pic.twitter.com/nCoN26rsHw — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) June 14, 2024

The “Legally Blonde” franchise star paused as audience members, including Kidman, laughed at her impression.

"'I mean, it's incredible,'" Witherspoon continued, still in character as Kidman. "'Reese, we must get her. We must.'"

TNT wrote in its caption, “Reese Witherspoon does one hell of Nicole Kidman impression.” (TNT also recently shared Meryl Streep impersonating Kidman at the same event.)

Fans on X were also impressed.

“OK Reese, this is scary good,” wrote one user who retweeted the video.

“Wth this is such a good Nicole impression,” wrote another.

Witherspoon and Kidman have been close friends for many years.

“Our paths consistently cross, and that’s one of the things I love about us. We started working together and we went, ‘Okay, from this point on, it’s a lifetime,’” Kidman said of the duo’s bond in a conversation published this month in Vanity Fair.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The two often joke that they will wind up being "old ladies on a porch" singing Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" together, Witherspoon said.

"We were on vacation once and they started playing the music and we got up and sang. We couldn’t remember it," Witherspoon recalled. "I’m like, 'Come on,' We couldn’t remember any of the words. Stevie Nicks would be horrified."

The pair also confirmed that "Big Little Lies" will return for a third season with author Liane Moriarty, whose 2014 novel of the same name inspired the series, back in the fold.

"We’re moving fast and furious. ... We’re in good shape," said Kidman.

