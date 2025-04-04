Reese Witherspoon reveals first look at ‘Legally Blonde' prequel

Originally appeared on E! Online.

It's hard for Reese Witherspoon to keep the upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series completely under wraps.

The original Elle Woods confirmed filming is underway on the upcoming prequel series "Elle," which will follow the titular character through high school, by sharing a sneak peek of star Lexi Minetree on set.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!" Witherspoon, who is producing the new Prime Video show, shared on her Instagram April 2. "Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods."

Back in February, Witherspoon announced that Minetree, who was found in a global casting call, would take on the leading role with a sweet video.

"Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle," she wrote in the caption. "And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree."

As to how Minetree reacted to the news? In her own post sharing the video of her casting announcement, she wrote, "Ok ok ok, my brain is going nuts over here I don’t even know where to BEGIN."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and reps who believe in me and my silly lil dreams," she wrote. "Thank you to @amazonmgmstudios, @hellosunshine and everyone involved with this project for trusting me with this iconic role."

She finished out her message by thanking the original Elle Woods herself.

"And thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods," Lexi gushed. "I already love her so so much, I promise she’s in good hands. P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that:)"

And Witherspoon isn’t just revisiting the iconic role through "Elle." The actress will return in "Legally Blonde 3," which is being written by pal Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Kaling, who shared she and Goor turned in their most recent draft of the film, previously shared insight into some of the big questions the film would explore.

"What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted?” the "Running Point" creator posited to Time in 2022. “How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?"

