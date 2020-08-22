Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," the band said in a statement on social media

Jack Sherman
Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jack Sherman, a guitarist who joined the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers for its debut album and first U.S. tour, has died at age 64, the band said.

The announcement of Sherman's death was made on Instagram early Saturday. No cause of death was cited.

"We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," the post read. "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

Sherman's stint in the band was not a long one. He replaced on-again, off-again guitarist Hillel Slovak in time to play on the group's 1983 debut. Sherman also co-wrote much of the band's second studio album, "Freaky Styley," which was released two years later.

