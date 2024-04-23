Rebel Wilson details wild party with unnamed royal family member

Originally appeared on E! Online

These details might just give you a royal flush.

With her new memoir "Rebel Rising," Rebel Wilson continues to share eyebrow-raising stories from her life in Hollywood. And this includes her appearance at a medieval-themed party hosted by an unnamed member of the British royal family back in 2014.

"The party was insane," Wilson wrote in her memoir, per People. "Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool. The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight."

And in addition to a private fireworks display and an alleged tray of drugs at the Los Angeles ranch, the "Pitch Perfect" star wrote that the vibes abruptly changed around 2 a.m.

As she recalled an unnamed screenwriter warning her, "'The orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"

Which meant for Wilson, it was time to clock out. "Needless to say," she wrote, "I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can."

E! News has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but has not yet heard back.

This alleged night of debauchery with the royal family is only one of the many intriguing stories to come from Wilson's revealing memoir.

After all, in addition to sharing why she thinks Adele hates her, Wilson recounted her fraught relationship with Sacha Baron Cohen, with whom she worked on the 2016 film "The Brothers Grimsby."

The 44-year-old wrote that the "Borat" actor is the reason she now has a "no a--holes" policy for acting projects she takes on, and alleged Cohen asked her to film a sex scene — and that she says he asked her to stick her finger in his butt — that had not been agreed upon prior to filming the R-rated comedy. The experience, she realized after filming ended, "wasn't something that could be laughed off."

"I'm not about canceling anybody and that's not my motivation for sharing this story," Wilson wrote of the experience. "I'm sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens."

Cohen previously denied any wrongdoing after Wilson identified him as the unnamed "a--hole" she wrote about in "Rebel Rising."

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out," his spokesperson told E! News in a March 25 statement, "these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Another topic Wilson — who shares 17-month-old daughter Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma — covers from her past? Her relationship with her sexuality — including the fact that she didn't lose her virginity until she was 35. And she did so in an attempt to remind readers that life truly has no timeline.

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature," she told People in an interview published March 27. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."