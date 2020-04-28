ashley ross

Reality TV Star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross Dies in Georgia Wreck

The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene

Ashley Ross of the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” has died in a Georgia car crash, her representative confirmed Tuesday.

Ross, who was known as “Ms. Minnie,” died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, her publicist Liz Dixson said in an email to The Association Press.

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixon said.

Entertainment News

Prince Harry 1 hour ago

Prince Harry Records Message for Thomas the Tank Engine

Late Night with Seth Meyers 8 hours ago

‘Late Night’: Maya Rudolph on Tina Fey’s ‘SNL’ Children’s Talent Show

The wreck happened late Sunday night on a road south of Atlanta, Dixson said. City of South Fulton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ashley ross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us