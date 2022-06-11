Ray Liotta's Daughter Celebrates Late Dad's Life With Childhood Photos

Ray Liotta's daughter, Karsen Liotta, is remembering her father two weeks after his death.

She posted to Instagram on Thursday a sweet throwback photo of Ray Liotta holding her up when she was a little girl. She captioned the picture, "Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the first time that Karsen Liotta, 23, has publicly talked about her father's death.

She also posted some more throwback photos of them together on her Instagram stories, including two pics of him taking her to a basketball game as a kid.

In May, Ray Liotta's publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to NBC News that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.

The "Goodfellas" actor was there to shoot a movie, “Dangerous Waters." His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, had been with him in the Dominican Republic.

After his death, Nittolo shared a beautiful tribute about the "Something Wild" actor on Instagram.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.

"He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement," Nittolo continued.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: