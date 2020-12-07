Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Named Next President of MSNBC

Jones will ill become the most prominent Black woman in the cable news industry

Rashida Jones will be the next president of MSNBC.
Getty Images

Phil Griffin is stepping down as the longtime president of MSNBC, to be replaced early next year by rising NBC News executive Rashida Jones.

Griffin, 64, has worked at NBC News for 35 years and has been president of MSNBC since 2008. With a primetime lineup led by Rachel Maddow, it has become established as the favorite of those wanting news from a liberal perspective.

Jones, who has been with NBC News for the past seven years, is currently chief of breaking news and major events at the network. She just led the network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the team preparing Kristen Welker as moderator of the third presidential debate.

Entertainment News

Gwen Stefani 4 hours ago

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Would Rather Wait Than Have Wedding ‘Be a COVID Situation'

Late Night with Seth Meyers 7 hours ago

‘Late Night': Trump Tries to Overturn Georgia's Election Results

She's the first Black executive to lead one of the major cable networks. Cesar Conde, the new chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, has made diversity one of his top priorities.

“She leads with a laser-like focus and grace under pressure,” Conde said.

Jones takes over on Feb. 1. Her immediate challenge will be leading the network into coverage of the Biden administration; many in the news industry have feared that the exit of President Donald Trump means the time of high ratings for news networks may be coming to an end.

Griffin is leaving the network, and it's not immediately clear what he'll be doing next.

“Phil has built something remarkable,” Conde said in a memo to NBC News staff. “He leaves the network in the best shape it has ever been. Six straight record years. Each one better than the last.”

NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC, NBC News and this station.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rashida JonesMSNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us