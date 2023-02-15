Raquel Welch, Actor and Iconic Sex Symbol, Dies at 82

Raquel Welch, the 1960s sex symbol and actor known for "Fantastic Voyage," among other movies, has died. She was 82.

Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a statement from her management company, Media Four.

Welch’s films also included "One Million Years B.C.,″ "Myra Breckinridge,″ "Kansas City Bomber" and "The Three Musketeers.″ She also appeared in various TV movies.

Welch's career spanned over 50 years and included a Golden Globe win.

In 1996, Welch recalled arriving in Hollywood as a young mother of two, trying to make connections, the Associated Press reported.

"We didn’t have much at the time actually, no car, no money, I didn’t have any introductions,″ she said. "It’s been a bumpy ride but I managed to do a lot of work that I’m proud of in movies and television.″

Welch evolved from her sexy image for a serious dramatic role in the television movie "Right to Die″ in 1987.

She sued Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1986 over a lost role in the film "Cannery Row.″ She was awarded more than $10 million.

Welch is survived by two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch, according to the Media Four statement.

This is a developing story