Rapper Offset Detained for Questioning in Beverly Hills While on Instagram Live

Despite video of the rapper Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, being removed from his vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills, police say he was not arrested, reversing course after earlier confirming the arrest. A member of his entourage was arrested.

NBC News had reported on the original statement that Offset had been arrested.

Video online shows more than 30,000 people watched Offset being detained live on Instagram.

In the video, Offset can be heard saying he is not going to move his hands from the steering wheel while officers approach and tell him to turn his car off. One officer says, "We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" Offset responds.

Later, an officer tells him not to move and reaches into the rapper's vehicle.

"That's not legal, you can't just open my door," Offset repeats while he is detained.

Police say everyone in Offset's car was detained for questioning. A man in his vehicle, Marcelo Almanzar, was arrested and is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Lt. Max Subin said.

Subin also confirmed that the incident happened in the midst of a pro-Trump rally and that the person who had a gun pointed at them was a demonstrator.

Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, along with relatives Takeoff and Quavo. He is also married to Cardi B.

