Rapper Offset Arrested in Beverly Hills While on Instagram Live

The rapper Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills, police confirmed to NBC News. Video online shows 30,000 people watched the arrest live on Instagram.

In the video, Offset can be heard saying he is not going to move his hands from the steering wheel while officers approach and tell him to turn his car off. One officer says, "We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" Offset responds.

Later, an officer tells him not to move and reaches into the rapper's vehicle.

"That's not legal, you can't just open my door," Offset repeats while he is arrested.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

Beverly Hills was also the site of a weekly pro-Trump rally Saturday, but police have not confirmed if the arrest is related to any disruption at that event.

Police have not confirmed why Offset was arrested or what charges, if any, would be brought against him.

Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, along with relatives Takeoff and Quavo. He is also married to Cardi B.

