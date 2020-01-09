R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Charged After Fight at Trump Tower

One of R. Kelly’s girlfriends turned herself into police after getting into a fight with the other one Wednesday afternoon inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condo.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, the 22-year-old woman could be seen angrily confronting Joycelyn Savage, 24, before a scuffle broke out between the two. Chicago police officers responded and the 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The 22-year-old said several times that she wanted charges filed against Savage for the alleged attack. She also accused Savage of other criminal conduct.

Savage turned herself into police Wednesday evening and was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, Chicago police said.

Savage is due in court Feb. 6.