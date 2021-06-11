Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Coronavirus
U.S. & World
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Wishing Wendy Well
Changing Minds
Music Venues Reopening
Cicada FAQ
Pride Month Guide
Coronavirus: The Latest
Expand
Entertainment News
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps
Local
Northern Virginia
Prince George's County
Inequality in America
Weather
Changing Climate
Videos
Investigations
NBC4 Responds
4 Your Home
U.S. & World
Health
Changing Minds
NBCLX
NBC Sports
The Scene
Community
Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps
Submit Photos and Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Promotions
Newsletters
On-Air Mentions
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us