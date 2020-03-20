Christian Siriano and his team have volunteered to produce masks for medical workers fighting against the coronavirus.

The designer and Project Runway star answered New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's call for the critical need of protective equipment via Twitter on Friday.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some," Siriano wrote. "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."

Cuomo soon confirmed his office was in contact with Siriano, tweeting, "Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY!"

New York hospitals are facing shortages of masks, gloves and gowns. Cuomo said the state is willing to pay a "premium" to companies and individuals able to assist. A rep for the fashion mogul told Buzzfeed News that the masks will specifically go to healthcare workers.

Siriano later shared a video of a prototype his team created, writing, "We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP."

Siriano joins a growing list of stars stepping up to aid in coronavirus relief efforts. On March 19, Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos donated $1 million to various causes, including WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing to women and children in New York City.

