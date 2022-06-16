Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Glimpse of Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl

Three generations.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mom Dr. Madhu Chopra's birthday on June 16 by posting a tribute to Instagram that featured a sweet photo of the duo smiling alongside the actress' 5-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

"Happiest birthday Mama," Priyanka captioned the picture, which showed her mother cradling the child as the "Quantico" star gazed lovingly at her little one. "May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!"

She said that Madhu took a solo trip to Europe, which was "the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while," adding, "Love you to the moon and back Nani."

While the photo did not show Malti's face, this may not come as a surprise to fans. Ever since Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January, they've protected her privacy by showing only one other photo of her, which also shielded her face.

Last month, the couple opened up about their first few months of parenthood in a Mother's Day message, sharing that Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home."

The Jonas Brothers band member noted their "next chapter begins now" and called their baby "truly a badass," adding, "Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

So, what has life been like for the family of three now that Malti is home? "Nick and Priyanka are doing great," a source told E! News earlier this month. "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet."

The insider said that Priyanka is "very organized" and "knows all the tips and tricks" to take care of Malti. And if she ever needs, Priyanka can always turn to her mom for advice, as the source said Madhu has been staying with the new parents.

As Nick recently told People, "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."