Priyanka Chopra Responds To Rosie O'Donnell Mistakenly Thinking She's Related To Deepak Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has “some thoughts” after an awkward interaction at a Malibu restaurant with comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

In a TikTok apology after the incident at high-end sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, O’Donnell said she had greeted Jonas and told him he was “great in ‘Kingdom’” before turning to Chopra.

“'I know your dad,’” O’Donnell told the actor. “She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak.’ “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’”

Deepak Chopra is a popular wellness influencer and author.

O’Donnell said she felt “embarrassed” by the situation and concluded with an apology.

“Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too,” she said.

After several commenters responded to O’Donnell’s post, critiquing her apology and reacting to her depiction of Chopra, the comedian shared a second video.

“People thought that she was rude. She wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one,” O’Donnell said. “According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with.”

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me,” O’Donnell concluded. “Sorry, sometimes I f--- up. I did at Nobu.”

On Wednesday night, Chopra posted a response to her Instagram story.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote. “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife,’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

She concluded with a joke:

“Also PS — As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

Chopra’s actual father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013. She’s been married to Jonas since 2018 and the two recently welcomed their first child via surrogate.

