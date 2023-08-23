Priscilla Presley addresses relationship status with granddaughter Riley Keough after estate agreement

When it comes to where Priscilla Presley stands with granddaughter Riley Keough, suspicious minds can wonder no longer.

After all, there is no bad blood to be found. In fact, just a few weeks after the "Daisy Jones & the Six" star was named sole heir of her mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate, Priscilla Presley shot down rumors of a strained relationship between her and Keough following her daughter's January death.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published August 23. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."

In January, Priscilla — who welcomed Lisa Marie with rock ‘n' roll legend Elvis Presley — disputed a 2016 amendment to her late daughter's will which named Keough, along with her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood as well as her late brother Benjamin, as the estate's heirs. A judge ultimately approved Keough as the sole heir to her mother's estate — which includes Graceland — in early August.

And for further proof she and Keough remain on good terms, Priscilla added to THR, "In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

For her part, Keough has also previously given an update on where she and her grandmother stand following the dispute over Lisa Marie's estate.

"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy," the "Zola" star told Vanity Fair in an interview published August 8. "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy."

Keough also spoke to the family's headspace immediately following Lisa Marie's death.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the 34-year-old explained. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."