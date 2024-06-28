British Royal Family

Princess Anne released from hospital after sustaining head injury 

Princess Anne has returned home from the hospital after sustaining a head injury that her medical team believed was caused by a horse. 

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

Princess Anne
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Princess Anne is on the road to recovery.

After being hospitalized for a head injury earlier this week, the younger sister of King Charles III had been discharged.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II has returned home to Gatcombe Park in England, the palace told Reuters June 28, after a five-night stay in the hospital. According to the publication, she will continue to recuperate at home, and return to her royal duties as soon as her medical team allows.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital,” Anne’s husband, Tim Laurence, told Reuters. “For their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

The update on the 73-year-old’s health comes shortly after NBC News confirmed she is facing some minor memory loss from the incident that led to her hospitalization.

Although Anne herself has not shared details of the incident at her estate, according to the BBC, her doctors have suggested that her injury is consistent with an impact from a horse.

Anne—who was the first royal family member to compete in the Olympic games when she rode in the three-day equestrian event at the 1976 Montreal games—is also believed to have suffered a concussion, according to her medical team.

While she is swiftly recovering, the princess—who shares children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips with her ex-husband Mark Phillips—has postponed a number of royal duties following her incident, including a trip to Canada. Following her participation in Trooping the Colour June 15, Anne was also slated to attend a banquet honoring Japanese Emperor Naruhito June 25, but she was unable to attend.

In addition to Anne’s accident, the English royal family has dealt with many health predicaments in 2024.

