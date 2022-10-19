CELEBRITIES

Princess Anne Gives Daniel Craig the Same Honor Held by James Bond

Craig now has one more thing in common with 007

Michael Sohn/AP

Craig … Daniel Craig.

The British actor, 54, was just named a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honor held by James Bond, who he played in multiple films starting in 2006.

Britain’s Princess Anne presented Craig with the honor in a Twitter photo shared by the royal family on Tuesday.

“We’ve been expecting you…” the photo’s caption cheekily began. “The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honour held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

The Order of St Michael and St George, founded in 1818, “recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs,” according to the royal family’s website.

Craig played Ian Fleming’s beloved special agent in five movies spanning 15 years: “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), “Spectre” (2015) and “No Time to Die” (2021).

This isn’t the 007 actor’s first brush with the royal family. He memorably played James Bond in a skit with Queen Elizabeth II in a video skit opening the 2012 London Olympics.

The late monarch committed fully to the sketch, welcoming Craig at Buckingham Palace with a cool “Good evening, Mr. Bond.”

The pair then made their way through the palace’s gilt hallways, flanked by the queen’s famous corgis, before the queen (or rather, a stunt double) parachuted from a helicopter into the Olympic stadium.

Britain’s royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of “No Time to Die” on the red carpet for the new Bond film’s world premiere Tuesday.

Craig reflected on the queen’s "very funny" sense of humor during an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in February, recalling a joke she cracked while they worked on the Olympics sketch.

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile,’” he said.

