Prince Harry Cuddles Archie in New Photo for 2019 Recap Video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a very busy year — and now their fans on Instagram can relive some of the royal couple's biggest moments over the past 12 months.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 38, on Tuesday shared a 2019-in-review video stuffed full of scenes from the couple's adventures around the globe and at home with baby Archie.

Set to the tune of Coldplay's "Clocks," the fast-paced video features an image of Prince Harry holding Archie and smiling happily. Father and son are bundled up in winter garb as they pose in front of a body of vivid blue water.

Harry and Meghan — who spent the Christmas holiday in Canada — welcomed Archie on May 6. Fans can relive the moment, two days later, when the pair introduced their son to the world at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. That special occasion is included in the couple's highlight video.

The video also features images of the prince and his wife at events with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

It also includes a touching image of Harry's late mom, Princess Diana.

The couple also hobnobbed with their share of celebrities in 2019. The video shows a glimpse of Meghan meeting Beyoncé at "The Lion King" premiere as well as footage of Prince Harry and his fellow redhead Ed Sheeran shooting a video to raise awareness for mental health issues.

The video even shows a too-brief clip of Prince Harry dancing adorably with one of his heroes, famed anthropologist Jane Goodall.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year," the couple wrote in their caption.

They added, "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

Here's wishing Harry, Meghan and baby Archie a wonderful 2020.

