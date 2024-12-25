Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make Christmas Day church appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Heir they are...

On Dec. 25, the royal family embarked on their annual Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

This year, King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Princess Catherine and kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, who, as they so often do, stole the show.

Jordan Peck/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte attend the 2024 Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

While George and Louis coordinated with their dad in dapper blue suits, Charlotte wore a navy blue peacoat and had her hair tied back into a bow. For her part, Catherine chose a green Alexander McQueen coat and matching fascinator. She finished the look with a green and blue plaid scarf.

During the walkabout, Charlotte held her dad’s hand while Louis stayed close to mom as they greeted well-wishers lining the streets.

The outing was a clear celebration for the family, who have had a whirlwind year.

In February, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles, 76, had be diagnosed with cancer. The following month, Catherine, 42, announced that she too had been diagnosed with cancer.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” the Princess of Wales shared in a video message in March. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images The Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte following the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2024.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," Catherine added. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Six months later, in September, she shared that she had completed chemotherapy and would slowly be returning to her royal duties.

For Charles’ part, his treatment is “moving in a positive direction,” a Buckingham Palace source told NBC News earlier this month, noting his cancer is a “managed condition” and so his “treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

Jordan Peck/Getty Images Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2024 Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk.

In his Christmas Day address, the monarch also touched on the whirlwind year the family has experienced.

"I offer special heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who this year have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," Charles said. "I am deeply grateful too to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.”

The Princess of Wales has made a major public return to royal duties in her first state visit since announcing her cancer diagnosis. Kate and husband Prince William welcomed Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher to the UK on Dec. 3.