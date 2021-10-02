Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer at Women's March

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer united this weekend at one of the many marches to protest in favor of women's reproductive rights.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Amy Schumer, who recently revealed she underwent a hysterectomy to treat a debilitating disease, shared on her Instagram page a photo of herself standing at a rally with the Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her and husband Cooke Maroney's first child.

That day, thousands of people gathered at hundreds of Women's Marches held nationwide to protest abortion restrictions. The demonstrations were held a month after a new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States, went into effect.

"I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice," wrote Schumer, 40, who held up a sign that read, "Abortion is essential."

Lawrence, 31, carried a poster as well. It read, "Women's can't be free if they can't control their bodies."

Actress Sharon Stone commented on Schumer's post, writing, "BRAVA" with four clapping emojis.

"The Hunger Games" actress, who confirmed her pregnancy through her rep last month, and the "I Feel Pretty" star appeared at the rally less than two weeks after the latter star revealed on Instagram that she had her uterus and her appendix removed during surgery to treat endometriosis, a common and often painful female reproductive disease.

In 2020, Schumer underwent IVF to try to conceive a second child. She later said on NBC's Sunday Today with Willie Geist that IVF was tough and that she decided she could not be pregnant again.

Schumer and Lawrence were not the only stars who attended Women's March rallies on Saturday. The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, Debbie Allen--who was also accompanied by her granddaughter, plus Alyssa Milano, Raven-Symon, Maria Shriver, sisters Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette, Lisa Ann Walter and Cara Santana were spotted at the downtown Los Angeles demonstration.