Post Malone has a theory about why he has lost weight over the past several months, and no, it isn't drugs.

The "Chemical" rapper recently addressed the speculation over his health on social media, attributing his slimmer look to some changes in his diet after welcoming his daughter last year.

"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs," Post Malone wrote, in part, on Instagram on April 27. "I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

And the musician noted that it's one of several changes he's making for his and his fiancée's almost 1-year-old.

"Next up is smokes and brews," he said, "But I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

In addition to sharing an update on his lifestyle, the "Sunflower" artist, who is currently touring Europe, also suggested that some new tracks are on the way.

"I've spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you," Post Malone wrote. "Thank you for your patience and support y'all. You make my heart beat. I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I'll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time."

He also offered his fans some words of support: "If you're having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f--king crushing it. goodnight nerds...spread love and rock on."