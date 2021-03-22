Portia De Rossi Recovering After Being Hospitalized for Surgery

Portia de Rossi is on the road to recovery.

Over the weekend, the actress faced a health scare when she was briefly hospitalized at an undisclosed location.

According to a source, De Rossi is recovering after undergoing surgery on March 19 to deal with appendicitis. The insider added that Portia is now at home and doing well.

Appendicitis is a common condition in which the lining of the appendix is blocked and becomes inflamed. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause intense pain that sometimes leads to the surgical removal of the appendix.

According to People, who first broke the news, Ellen DeGeneres was the one who rushed Portia to the hospital and is helping take care of her this week.

Portia's health scare comes just three months after Ellen revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for the coronavirus. On Dec. 10, the talk-show host explained how COVID-19 personally affected her health.

"Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the Emmy winner wrote to her followers. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

She added, "Please stay healthy and safe."

Through the ups and downs of the past year, Ellen has been quick to praise Portia for her unending support. In fact, when the work environment of her talk show was put under a microscope, the "Arrested Development" actress was quick to praise her wife of 12 years.

"It broke my heart. I couldn't have gone through everything I went through without her," Ellen shared with People. "It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective."

Portia added, "We've grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first."